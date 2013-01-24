Inicio
Iluminación Vision LED

Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la mejor elección para la carretera

  • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
  • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
  • La primera elección de los principales fabricantes
Iluminación exterior Vision LED

LED con aprobación legal para uso exterior

 

 

Iluminación interior Vision LED

6000k

Lámparas que duran más que tu automóvil

Luces Vision LED que duran 12 años, garantizado
Resistente a fuerte vibraciones
Resistente al calor
Tiempo de respuesta rápido: el encendido rápido significa conducción más segura
Primeras que se comercializan como LED con aprobación legal para uso exterior
Revisa la lista de vehículos con aprobación legal para transito en las calles.

Ilumina el interior de tu automóvil con estilo con luz blanca brillante (6000 K)

LED de larga duración con tiempo de vida de 12 años
Resistentes a vibraciones potentes
Resistentes al calor
Amplio ángulo de luz
Esta luz LED interior se puede utilizar en interiores (luz de techo, cajuela, guantera) y en aplicaciones de iluminación para la placa.
Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu automóvil

 

 

Herramienta de selección de producto

 

Kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips con protección UV

 

En cuatro simples pasos, los consumidores podrán conseguir resultados profesionales sin herramientas eléctricas. El kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips elimina la bruma, para restaurar los faros delanteros a un estado y acabado como nuevo.

Más información