Cáncer de pulmón 3 An integrated lung cancer patient management system

Cáncer de pulmón 3

An integrated lung cancer patient management system

The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.

Caracteristicas
Flujo de trabajo de Lung Cancer Screening Manager

The Lung Cancer Screening Manager utilizes a defined and proven set of steps to ensure the proper follow-up of screening examinations and diagnostic testing is completed on time. Results are then communicated to the participant, their primary care physician, and can be uploaded and documented in the Electronic Medical Record (EMR).
Perfecta integración

As lung cancer screening patients are progressing through their annual screenings and diagnostic follow-ups, the system captures required and optional data elements. Required data can be seamlessly uploaded to the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR). With Integration into the EMR, data population within the Lung Cancer Screening Manager is fast and efficient, helping to reduce administrative tasks, and allowing more time for patient care.
Flujo de trabajo de Incidental Nodule Manager

Incidental Nodule Manager (Administrador de nódulos incidentales) de Lung Cancer Orchestrator de Philips ayuda a identificar resultados pulmonares sospechosos de los pacientes que de otro modo podrían pasarse por alto. Utiliza el procesamiento natural del lenguaje para extraer de los informes radiológicos las palabras clave para activar la derivación para el seguimiento, la gestión y el tratamiento. Al utilizar múltiples métodos para el análisis y la comprobación, Philips tiene como objetivo ayudar a garantizar que no se discontinúe el seguimiento de los pacientes.
Automated patient management tools

Con Lung Cancer Orchestrator, puede inscribir a pacientes en un protocolo de tratamiento con notificaciones, recordatorios y actualizaciones de estado automatizados. Puede supervisar y gestionar el estado del paciente mediante herramientas web cómodas y seguras.
Collaborative lung tumor boards

Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator (Colaborador de la Junta de Tumores Oncológicos) del Lung Cancer Orchestrator de Philips integra de forma segura la información clínica del paciente de fuentes dispares, incluida la EMR, los sistemas de laboratorio, la anatomía patológica, la radiología y la genómica. El resultado es un panel de control para que los usuarios vean los perfiles completos del paciente al mismo tiempo. 
Robust tumor board features

With a rich dashboard, the Tumor Board application can help clinicians navigate through their patient’s history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images. Its cloud-based implementation allows for multiple users to view pertinent data at the same time, and to access information wherever needed. Giving multidisciplinary teams the tools to schedule, prepare, and manage tumor board reviews, the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator helps facilitate and streamline clinical decision making.

Especificaciones

Browser
Internet Explorer
  • Microsoft Internet Explorer 7.0
Hardware requirements
Procesador
  • Dual Xeon 4 (or higher)
Velocidad del procesador
  • 3GHz processor
RAID Memory Cache
  • RAID 1
RAM
  • 16 GB
Disk Array
  • 500GB hard disk [15K RPM hard disk (x2)]
Fuente de alimentación
  • Dual
Sistema operativo
  • 64bit Hardware/64bit
Monitor
  • Display: 1024 x 768 Super VGA and with Video Card
LAN
  • 1 Gbps
Teclado
  • English Only
Software requirements
Windows Server
  • 2016 (64 bit) (recommended), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit)
.NET Framework
  • 4.7.2 and above
Rhapsody
  • 6.4.1
Supported databases, either local or remote
  • MS SQL 2012 - 64 bit – SP4
  • MS SQL 2014 - 64 bit – SP3
  • MS SQL Server 2016 – SP2 (recommended)
IIS (required for DECG Solution feature otherwise optional)
  • For Windows Server 2016 use IIS 10.0
  • For Windows Server 2012 R2 use IIS 8.0
PowerShell
  • 4.0 and above
