Robust tumor board features
With a rich dashboard, the Tumor Board application can help clinicians navigate through their patient’s history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images. Its cloud-based implementation allows for multiple users to view pertinent data at the same time, and to access information wherever needed. Giving multidisciplinary teams the tools to schedule, prepare, and manage tumor board reviews, the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator helps facilitate and streamline clinical decision making.