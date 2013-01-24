Inicio
Consumo

Iluminación X-tremeVision LED

Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la mejor elección para la carretera

  • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
  • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
  • La primera elección de los principales fabricantes
    Lámparas de Niebla LED X-tremeVision

    Xenon Standard
    Iluminación LED interior

    Ultinon HID
    Las lámparas LED de Philips de 6000K para niebla, ofrecen luz blanca y brillante que es la mejor combinación con las lámparas de Xenon o de LED o con las lámparas CrystalVision Ultra de Philips. Su tecnología patentada cuenta con un haz de luz que permite eliminar el deslumbramiento a los otros conductores.
    Temperatura de color de 6000K
    12 años de vida útil
    3-years-warranty
    Con el respaldo de 3 años de garantía limitada de Philips
    Diseño térmico óptimo que garantiza un máximo enfriamiento del LED
    Su diseño robusto ofrece gran resistencia al calor y la vibración
    Reemplazo de lámparas de niebla halógenas H8, H11 ó H16
    Philips X-tremeVision LED son una solución innovadora en iluminación para interiores de vehiculos que añaden un estilo moderno en el interior de su auto.

    Temperatura de color de 6000K

    12 años de vida útil
    Su diseño robusto ofrece gran resistencia al calor y la vibración
    Aplicaciones para luces de domo, guantera, y compartimientos.
    Reemplazo directo de bulbos incandescentes estándar

    Halógena estándar

    LED X-tremeVision

    Halógena estándar

    LED X-tremeVision

    Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu automóvil

     

     

    Kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips con protección UV

     

    En cuatro simples pasos, los consumidores podrán conseguir resultados profesionales sin herramientas eléctricas. El kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips elimina la bruma, para restaurar los faros delanteros a un estado y acabado como nuevo.

