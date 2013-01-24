Inicio
Iluminación interior y de señalización convencional

Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la mejor elección para la carretera

  • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
  • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
  • La primera elección de los principales fabricantes
Icon
Indicador frontal
Frontal
LEDs

Indicador frontal

 

Disponible en:

1157NALL, 2057LL, 2057NALL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 12496NALL, 12498LL

Neblina frontal / luz de conducción
Frontal
LEDs

Neblina frontal / luz de conducción

 

Disponible en:

9003, 9006, 12086, 12276, 12258 (H1), 12336 (H3), 12972 (H7), 12362 (H11)

Marcadores laterales
Frontal
LEDs

Marcadores laterales

 

Disponible en:

161LL, 194LL, 3057LL, 3057NALL, 3157LL, 3157NALL, 12961LL

Luz de techo
Interior
Headlights LED

Luz de techo

 

Disponible en:

906LL, 912LL, 921LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

Luces del salpicadero
Interior
LEDS

Luces del salpicadero

 

Disponible en:

194LL, 12961LL

Luces de la guantera
Interior
LEDs

Luces de la guantera

 

Disponible en:

194LL, 12961LL

Luces del maletero
Interior
LEDs

Luces del maletero

 

Disponible en:

194LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

Indicadores de viraje y peligro
Posterior
LEDs

Indicadores de viraje y peligro

 

Disponible en:

1156LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, 12498LL

Luces de freno
Posterior
LEDs

Luces de freno

 

Disponible en:

1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

Luces de montaje alto
Posterior
Third stop lights

Luces de montaje alto

 

Disponible en:

168LL, 912LL, 921LL, 1156LL, 12961LL

Luces de la placa del automóvil
Posterior
LEDs

Luces de la placa del automóvil

 

Disponible en:

67LL, 194LL, 12814LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

Luces de respaldo
Posterior
LEDs

Luces de respaldo

 

Disponible en:

921LL, 1156LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3155LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, P21WLL

Luces traseras
Posterior
Fog lights

Luces traseras

 

Disponible en:

1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

      Kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips con protección UV

       

      En cuatro simples pasos, los consumidores podrán conseguir resultados profesionales sin herramientas eléctricas. El kit de restauración de faros delanteros Philips elimina la bruma, para restaurar los faros delanteros a un estado y acabado como nuevo.

      Más información