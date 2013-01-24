Inicio
Philips: Haga clic aquí para navegar por la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

Ambient Experience

‹ Ambient Experience

Improving patient experience with personalized environments

Contact us
Need more information on Ambient Experience?
We will contact you as soon as possible.
Contact us

Información de contacto

* Este campo es requerido

Detalles de contacto

*
*
*
*

Detalles de la compañía

*
*
*

¿Qué significa esto?
Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.

The themes are an important feature for Ambient Experience that helps patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control.
Narrow down your selection with our filters
proyectos encontrados según los criterios de búsqueda proyecto encontrado según los criterios de búsqueda

Los criterios del filtro seleccionados no ofrecieron ningún resultado

Ajuste los filtros.
Si tiene alguna duda, contacto

    Related services


    Learn more about Ambient Experience

    Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

    I understand

    Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

    I understand