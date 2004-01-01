Este innovador sistema de resonancia magnética de 1.5T está impulsado por el exclusivo imán BlueSeal de Philips para operaciones sin helio. Y incorpora una gran cantidad de tecnologías impulsadas por IA² para simplificar y automatizar las tareas clínicas y operativas más complejas. Así que puedes concentrarte en lo que más importa: tus pacientes. Esta solución innovadora está diseñada para ayudar a aumentar la productividad de la RM, acelerar los exámenes, empoderar a los clínicos para que tomen decisiones clínicas informadas y controlar los costos de la imagenología por RM.
Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Método de enfoque
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
The best images - confident diagnosis
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
Philips for a lifetime support
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Método de escaneo
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Hacia operaciones ininterrumpidas de RM
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Método de enfoque
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Su forma permite el contacto con la piel
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Managing coil cables is no longer a challenge thanks to the MR 5300’s ComfortPlus Mattress Partner. U-shaped groves run along the side, creating a continuous channel that separates coil cables from the patient’s skin. Breeze coils work together with the ComfortPlus Mattress Partner to support a better patient experience⁵.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
Inteligencia ... las imágenes se convierten en respuestas
Turn images into answers – 50% faster
Compressed SENSE speeds MR scans by up to 50%⁷ with virtually no loss of image quality, helping to accelerate image analysis, increase diagnostic confidence, and meet the demands of referring physicians. You spend less time organizing and managing exams and more time caring for your patients.
The best images - confident diagnosis
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
A confident diagnosis depend on the best images
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
High quality diagnostic images lead to confident diagnosis. The MR 5300’s scanning methods are designed to generate exceptional quality images. So you have the information and insights you need to deliver consistent quality care that sets your image center apart.
Philips for a lifetime support
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Count on Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership – for the life of your system.
Método de escaneo
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Método de escaneo
Breeze coils and connectors weigh up to 75% less than conventional anterior coils and thanks to their versatility, they can scan a wide range of anatomies. Combined with Smart Workflow, Breeze coils make it possible to quickly connect and prepare patients for imaging – helping to shorten patient set-up time for routine exams by up to 30%⁴. At the same time, Breeze coils deliver exceptional quality MR images and high patient satisfaction.
Especificaciones
Sistema de imán sellado
Sistema de imán sellado
Fuerza de campo
1.5T
Diseño de perforación
70 cm
Peso del imán
2300 kg
Homogeneidad típica V-RMS
≤ 1.1 ppm (a 45 cm DSV)
Tecnología de microenfriamiento
Sí
Campo de visión máximo
55 cm
Tipo de controladores de imán
Digital, IA
Tasa de evaporación de criógeno
No aplicable, completamente sellado
Requisitos del tubo de ventilación
No aplicable, completamente sellado
Gradientes omega
Gradientes omega
Amplitud máxima para cada eje
33 mT/m
Tasa de cambio máxima para cada eje
120 T/m/s
FlujoInteligente
FlujoInteligente
Configuración guiada del examen
Sí
Centrado del paciente automático
Sí
Activación respiratoria sin contacto
Sí
Inicio del examen en la habitación
Sí
ScanWise Implante
Sí
Planificación y escaneo automatizados
Sí
Entrenamiento automatizado de pacientes
Sí
Procesamiento posterior automatizado
Sí
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Número de canales de recepción independientes
Canal independiente
Cadena de señal desde la interfaz Breeze hasta el reconstructo
Cadena de señal desde la interfaz Breeze hasta el reconstructo
100 % digital
Conjunto de bobinas ultraligeras
Flujo de trabajo Breeze
En comparación con el imán Ingenia 1.5T ZBO.
2. De acuerdo con la definición de IA del Grupo de Expertos de Alto Nivel de la UE.
3. Requiere conectividad remota.
4. En comparación con CoT entre exámenes de rutina de Cerebro, Columna, Cuerpo, Cardíaco y MSK en Ingenia 1.5T / Ingenia Ambition 1.5T con dS Anterior y bobinas MSK dedicadas.
5. En comparación con el escaneo sin el colchón ComfortPlus, ComforTone y Compressed SENSE.
6. Incluso en el raro caso de que el imán se des selle, la cantidad negligible de helio que escape no afectaría materialmente al oxígeno en la habitación.
7. En comparación con las exploraciones de Philips sin Compressed SENSE.
Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.
Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.