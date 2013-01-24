Inicio
Philips: Haga clic aquí para navegar por la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

Shear wave

Shear wave elastography

Contáctenos

Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment

shear wave

Simplify liver assessment with non-invasive tools

Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly easy and fast even on difficult-to-image patients. It’s non invasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.

What is it?
Philips elastography generates shear waves inside the liver by using acoustic force from a focused ultrasound beam. The system monitors shear wave propagation and measures its velocity, then displays it in a format that is easy to interpret.

 

liver-assessment

Non-invasive liver assessment made easy

 

The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple non-invasive scan

 

shear wave

Chronic Hepatitis C Worldwide

  • 130-150 million people affected
  • 4.7 million new cases annually
  • 350,000-500,000 deaths annually

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

I understand

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional de la salud?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Continuar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página está destinada exclusivamente a profesionales de la salud.