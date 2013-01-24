Simplify liver assessment with non-invasive tools

Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly easy and fast even on difficult-to-image patients. It’s non invasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.



What is it?

Philips elastography generates shear waves inside the liver by using acoustic force from a focused ultrasound beam. The system monitors shear wave propagation and measures its velocity, then displays it in a format that is easy to interpret.