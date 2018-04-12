A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVx has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you. 85% of clinicians1 who saw the EPIQ CVx thought the
Automated GLS measurement for routine clinical use
Now, TOMTEC AutoSTRAIN, powered by advanced automation technology is available on EPIQ CVx. It offers a simple one-button-push strain solution driven by Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement trained on more than 6000 images to ensure the robustness. AutoSTRAIN provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVx gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound images with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, and all images.
Cardiology quantification designed to increase confidence
Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in seconds as part of a routine workflow. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. shows moving contours for left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes. It also brings new measurements including LV Mass and indices. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. now allows multi-beat analysis enabling quantification of patients who may be in arrhythmias. 78% of clinicians1 who saw the new EPIQ CVx perceived it as able to drive improved diagnostic confidence due to improved image quality, advanced
3D photorealistic rendering with virtual light source
For improved visualisation of cardiac anatomy in the transthoracic and transesophageal echo, Philips cardiology TrueVue with its virtual light source makes it simpler to visualise the location of defects and comprehend depth within the structures. 90% of clinicians5 who saw the new Philips EPIQ CVx felt that the new TrueVue 3D photorealistic rendering provided improved viewing of anatomical structures, thus increasing clinical confidence.
Designed for next-generation Live 3D TEE
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
Built to get more from every beam
Philips pioneered advanced technologies such as xMATRIX and PureWave. The revolutionary
Built for better understanding
To enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, the Philips EPIQ CVxi enables multimodality decision support. The new integrated EchoNavigatorA.I. provides real time fusion of live ultrasound and live X-ray images, navigation and automatic cardiac landmarks positioning with anatomical intelligence (A.I.) modelling.
Photorealistic rendering built for collaborative intervention suites
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence. 90% of clinicians5 who saw the new Philips EPIQ CVx felt the new TrueVue 3D photorealistic rendering improved viewing of anatomical structures thus increasing clinical confidence2.
Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D
PureWave transducer built for paediatrics cardiology
The Philips PureWave S9-2 transducer allows you to visualise extraordinary levels of detail and contrast resolution with exceptional penetration at higher frequencies through ultra-wide bandwidth and
Designed for easy and fast evaluation of the coronary arteries
With the Philips EPIQ CVx's one-button coronary sub-mode – now on many cardiology transducers – 92% of clinicians6 who see paediatric patients and saw the new EPIQ CVx thought they would be able to detect disease states such as
A user interface customisable for paediatric cardiology challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVx has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you. The result is more time to focus on patients, increased confidence in complete studies, less focus on requirements, less repetitive motion and less stress.
Superb imaging details for
The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution, along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and
2D TTE for your tiniest patients
The revolutionary size of the Philips multiplane
